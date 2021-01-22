BBC Slammed For Spending £1 MILLION in Legal Bills on Equal Pay and Discrimination Cases.

THE BBC spent over £1 million fighting against women and BAME staff over equal pay, it has been revealed. Scottish MP John Nicolson has slammed the corporation for a “flagrant misuse of licence-payers money” after having the figures confirmed.

Nicolson, a former BBC journalist, is a member of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee who cross-examined the new Director-General, Tim Davie, on the issue last year. Disclosure of the sum prompted MPs to call for an investigation into how the legal costs were allowed to escalate to such levels when the BBC is cutting journalists’ jobs.

Broadcasters Sarah Montague, Samira Ahmed and Carrie Gracie were among those given payouts or back pay after publication in 2017 of salaries above £150,000 led to anger among women who said they had been unfairly treated.

Solicitors and barristers hired by the BBC spent 2,688 hours on such cases from July 2017 to last December and billed the corporation £1,121,652 – even though the BBC has its own in-house lawyers. The figure, which has come to light in a letter from the BBC to the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, does not include the cost of ongoing tribunal claims.

