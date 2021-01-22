BASEBALL Legend Hank Aaron Dies Aged 86, confirmed by his daughter
Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died this morning, January 22, aged 86, as confirmed by his daughter, but no cause of death has as yet been revealed.
Aaron, who joined Major League Baseball at 20 years old, is most well-remembered as the player to break the 714 home runs record of the legendary Babe Ruth, back in 1973 and won the MVP in 1957, winning three Golden Gloves, and making 25 All-Star teams.
He retired in 1976 and was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, plus the Hall Of fame of The Atlanta Braves, and the legendary World Champion heavyweight boxer, Muhammad Ali, said about Aaron, “The only man I idolize more than myself”.
Hank and his wife, earlier this month publicly took the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Atlanta in a bid to inspire other Black Americans to follow suit, telling The Associated Press at the time, “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country”.
