NATIONAL POLICE in Sevilla are investigating the disappearance of a taxi driver who hasn’t been heard from in almost two weeks.

-- Advertisement --



The missing man is Daniel Iglesias Muñoz, 35, who hasn’t been seen since January 10.

The Sevilla Taxi Union President, Fernando Morales, has said that the investigation is in the hands of the Homicide Department, who handle missing person’s cases.

The Andalucia Federation of Self-Employed Taxi Drivers is sharing the appeal on social media and via WhatsApp.

Before his disappearance he was driving a Volkswagen Caddy adapted taxi with the registration number 0916 JJH.

He is 1.75 tall, normal build, with greying wavy hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his index finger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing taxi driver is asked to call 062 (Guardia Civil), 091 (Policia Nacional) or 112 (Emergencias Andalucia).

You can also contact the numbers in this appeal for information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing taxi driver”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.