All residents of Spain are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine

VACCINATION against Coronavirus in Spain began on December 27, and at the time of writing, 1,103,301 people had received the first dose and more than 49,000 have received the second dose.

-- Advertisement --



If you are wondering whether you will have any problems getting the vaccine in Spain because you’re not Spanish, the answer is no.

The Spanish Ministry of Health made it clear in the Vaccination Plan that there will be no distinction between Spanish citizens and foreigners, and that they will give the jab to everyone living in the country regardless of their legal status.

This includes illegal immigrants, homeless people and anyone not registered on the Spanish Social Security System and/or without a health card, although it is unclear how they will be alerted.

However, it is not likely to include tourists or owners of holiday homes in Spain.

The Government has also made it very clear that the vaccine will be FREE, and there will not be priority for people with private health insurance.

The government has stressed that people should wait to be contacted by the Health Authorities of the region in which they reside.

It is as yet unclear how people will be alerted that their time has arrived to receive the vaccine and where they need to go to get it, but to make sure you are in the system, ensure that you are on the padron (the local population census), that your documents are updated with your current address and that your local health centre has you on register. You will also most likely be asked to provide proof of identity and residence when you are given the vaccine.

The only group that is unlikely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Spain are children.

A register will be kept of people who are called to get the vaccine but do not wish to do so.

The regional health authorities will be updating information periodically and we will publish more details as we have them.

Meanwhile, we have already spoken of who will be most likely to be in the next group to get the vaccine following the three-stage plan established by the government, but if you’d like to get a better idea of how long the ‘queue’ is in front of you for the jab, Omni Calculator has come up with a tool which shows just that, and estimates when you might get it. It is based on information such as region, age, whether or not you are a health worker or live/work in a care home, if you work in a closed space, if you have a high risk condition or if you’re currently pregnant.

It has been developed by Spanish physicist Alvaro Diez and Polish doctor Dominika Miszewska based on the information provided by the Ministry of Health which is updated daily and extra data from the regional health departments.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “All residents of Spain are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.