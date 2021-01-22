Adele and Simon Konecki Reach Divorce Settlement 2 Years After Split.

Adele is now one step closer to officially saying goodbye to her marriage with ex Simon Konecki. The pair have both reportedly agreed to terms on a divorce settlement that was filed with the court on Friday, Jan. 15. They will finalise the divorce as soon as the judge in the case signs off on the judgement package, which needs to happen within the next six months for it to be considered legally binding.

-- Advertisement --



It was confirmed in September 2019 that the 32-year-old ‘Hello’ singer had filed for divorce from the businessman. This followed her rep announcing in April 2019 that the couple of eight years had parted ways. Adele began dating Simon in 2011, and they welcomed son Angelo on Oct. 19, 2012.

Her team said in the April 2019 statement, “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.” The Grammy winner is notoriously private about her romantic life. Rumours surfaced in June 2020 that she was dating British rapper Skepta after they exchanged some flirty Instagram messages.

It is understood that Adele and Konecki have been living across the street from each other in LA as they co-parent their child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “They are doing what’s best for Angelo,” a source said. “Her son is her world.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Adele and Simon Konecki Reach Divorce Settlement 2 Years After Split”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.