Who’s pulling your strings?

Do you see yourself as the puppet or the puppeteer? The person in control or the person being controlled? All too often in life, we allow our strings to be pulled in one direction or another, allowing things to happen to us rather than taking control and allowing things to happen for us.

However, sometimes it can feel impossible to control something outside of ourselves and therefore, allow it to influence and effectively manage our lives which is what many of us tend to do.

‘’Oh well, it is what it is, what can I do about it?’ Is a very familiar response for those who feel they have no real influence and effectively relinquish responsibility.

A famous General once said; “I cannot trust a man to control others who cannot control himself.”

The key aspect of that quote is that as much as we can feel governed by our so-called puppet masters, we actually have more control than we think. We have control of ourselves by way of our attitude towards dealing with situations.

Of course, there are many things that we cannot control, but just because we cannot control them, to varying degrees, we do not need to allow them to determine our wellbeing, that is entirely our choice, hard as it may seem at times, it is important to remember.

We cannot control other people’s deepest thoughts and emotions no more can they us. What we have complete power over are our very own thoughts, feelings and emotions, and in turn, actions. It starts with us, so understanding ourselves is the key to cutting the all controlling strings that, if we allow them will determine our daily lives.

So how do you fee yourself from puppet master and break free? Well firstly, it’s important to know that by changing the way we view a situation can easily change our thoughts and opinions around it.

With the current pandemic, many people feel trapped and helpless, buying into the constant conspiracy theories and the doom and gloom surrounding it. Others are focused on a more positive outcome and choose not to buy into the everyday drama and negativity which is so prevalent at the moment.

Breaking the habit of the attachment to the current drama is key because only then, can you start to attach yourself to a more positive, healthier, happier outcome. You would have then freed yourself from that all controlling negative way of being. Our thoughts create our feelings so what better time to start thinking differently in order to feel different. It’s a choice we all have.

Once you start to look at things in a different way, a more positive way, then those things actually start to look different to you. This is why two different people can experience the very same thing, yet perceive it completely differently.

So, take note of your behavioural pattern and thoughts, especially in the current climate. Take control and break free from the puppet master. Let go of those all too familiar negative assumptions and know that you now have a choice to create a different reality.

Rob Shallis

www.robshallis.com