A MAN wanted in the UK for alleged arms trafficking has been arrested by National Police in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga National Police report that the operation, codenamed Ambulance, was carried out simultaneously with the National Crime Agency, allowing the arrests of the gang leader at his home in Estepona and three other people in Manchester.

When he was arrested, when leaving his home, he was carrying a backpack with almost €44,000.

Searches have been carried out in Estepona and in Manchester, revealing a semi-automatic weapon, €1,600 in cash, 3.2 grammes of cocaine and documents relevant to the investigation.

The detainees have been charged with belonging to a criminal organisation, crimes against public health and illegal weapons trafficking between the UK and Spain.

The detainee in Estepona had a European Arrest Warrant against him from the UK for his alleged involvement in crimes against public order and State Security.

The operation has been ongoing for months, and also resulted in two shipments from Malaga being intercepted by the National Police. They included assault rifles and other types of firearms, 3,000 cartridges, a kilo of cocaine and 180,000GBP in cash.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wanted British arms dealer arrested on Costa del Sol”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.