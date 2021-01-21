Valencia Under Amber Alert For Strong Winds

VALENCIA under an amber alert for strong winds that could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour

While the country is still reeling in the after effects of Storm Filomena, Spain’s weather agency AEMET has put the entire Valencian region under an amber alert for strong winds as Storm Hortensia prepares to batter the area from Thursday, January 21. Although this storm won’t bring any rain, gales of up to 100 kilometres per hour are expected to wreak havoc throughout the community’s three provinces of Alicante, Castillon and Valencia.

In addition, AEMET has warned that while the wind from the west will bring significantly high temperatures, which most will welcome after the recent cold snap, the warmer weather will most likely melt the remaining ground frost and snow, resulting in sudden flood risks.

The worst of the weather is expected on Friday, with an amber alert in place, while forecasters are keeping their cards close to the chests for the remainder of the weekend. They have indicated that weak rains and some frost are possible in the interior of the Valencian community, while some areas will see temperatures as high as 22 degrees on Sunday.

Over in the UK, Storm Christoph continues to cause widespread chaos. Thousands of homes had to be evacuated on Wednesday night, January 21, and emergency services were in a panic for much of the night trying to prevent the flooding of a warehouse used to manufacture and store the Oxford Covid vaccine.

