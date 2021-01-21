COVID Restrictions – València Suspends ALL Street Markets and Flea Markets – Including the Rastro

The Municipal Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL) has met again this morning (January 21) before the “exceptionally serious” situation suffered by the city due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

At the meeting, chaired by the mayor of València, Joan Ribó, it was agreed to postpone all the activities authorised and organised by the Valencia City Council as well as all the street markets, including the Rastro.

Likewise, the supply of all essential services provided by the council has been guaranteed and measures have been agreed so that all essential municipal facilities are also guaranteed to function.

These new measures come after the devastating news, although considered necessary due to the pandemic, that Ximo Puig ordered the total closure of the hospitality business in the Valencian Community – which would last for 14 days.

Speaking after the meeting, Aarón Cano, Councillor for Resident Protection of the Valencia City Council, said: “This morning, CECOPAL has agreed on the necessary measures to guarantee that all essential municipal services are guaranteed despite the high incidence of the virus in the city.”

Aarón Cano reiterated that “the situation is critical throughout the city and requires exceptional measures such as the postponement of all activities organised or authorised by the Valencia City Council” and has made an appeal to all residents to “strictly comply with all the recommendations indicated by the health authorities to reverse this serious situation as soon as possible.”

