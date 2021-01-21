UNIONS launch protest against freezing classrooms in Spain’s Malaga and invite students to take part

The Student Union in Malaga has announced its intention to protest at the doors of schools through the region on Thursday, January 21 during recess in a bit to secure “decent conditions” for both learners and teachers. Members of the Union will converge on the steps of educational facilities at recess time and leaders have invited the students to join in.

There are many reasons for the protest, but perhaps the most immediate is that the organisation insists that the requirement for cross-ventilation i.e. leaving doors and windows open to protect against Covid is making learning near-impossible during the cold snap.

“Our classrooms have become authentic refrigerators where we spend all day and without eliminating the risk of contagion due to the overcrowding of our classes,” said a spokesperson.

Teachers and students are demanding the immediate installation of air purifiers to remove the need of open windows to bring schools back in line with the Organic Law of Education, which says temperatures must be a minimum of 17 degrees.

“We are covered with blankets, with coats on, with gloves, scarves and hats. What kind of education is this in which we are condemned either to get sick from the virus or to catch pneumonia?” the Union added.

Additionally, the Union is demanding answers as to why face-to-face teaching was reintroduced without hiring more teachers or creating extra space for the students and teachers to socially distance.

“Those who pay the consequences of this abandonment and lack of planning are the students, the teachers and the workers of the public school.”

