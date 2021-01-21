EU foreign affairs officials are concerned that the bloc’s diplomatic corps in London will not be granted full diplomatic status post-Brexit.

-- Advertisement --



Leaked letters have revealed that top European Union foreign affairs staff are deeply concerned that their diplomatic outpost in London will not be granted the same privileges and immunities they enjoyed before Brexit.

The UK says that to allow EU diplomats to hold the same status as ambassadors from nation-states would set a precedent for other international bodies who would also seek such privileges. This comes in spite of the fact that EU officials are treated with full diplomatic status in 142 countries worldwide.

Lord Adonis, a strongly pro-European Labour peer, said: “Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab have decided not just to leave the EU but to insult it – denying full diplomatic status to the EU ambassador being the latest insult. Very unwise.”

“I hope that we will be able to get up to find a clever and objective solution to the statute of the EU in London. I think it would be very wise in my view for the UK to find a clever solution”, said Michel Barnier, who led the EU’s negotiation team during Brexit talks with Britain.

The top EU diplomat added: “Europe’s security and success are inextricably linked to that of the United States, and this level of engagement and cooperation should be recognised appropriately in all settings.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Says EU Ambassadors Will Not Have Full Diplomatic Status ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.