Trial for alleged sexual abuse eight years after the events

A MAN is due to stand trial in Malaga for the abuse of his stepdaughter eight years ago.

He was already remanded in prison between October 2012 and December 2014, but the trial for the crime, which allegedly took place in September 2012, has been delayed on several occasions.

The accused is facing 21 years in prison for taking photos of himself abusing his stepdaughter, which her mother, who was his partner at the time, found on his mobile phone.

The man, who was 32 at the time, is accused of picking up the child one day from school and sexually abusing her at a property belonging to his parents before taking her home.

The second occasion was allegedly in September 2012 at a party at his parents’ house where he claimed he had to leave for a while and took the girl, 12, with him.

According to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, he told her to go to the bedroom and undress, and then sexually abused her, allegedly showing her an X-rated film at the same time. He reportedly took two photos and then they returned to the party.

His partner at the time, the girl’s mother, found the photos on his phone and although she couldn’t see the minor’s face, she recognised her daughter’s body and immediately reported it to the police, who arrested him.

As well as the prison sentence, the accused faces 10 years probation, a restraining order and payment of €30,000 in compensation to the girl.

He was already sentenced to nine months in prison in 2015, because following the discovery of the photos, when the woman confronted him, they had an argument and he grabbed her by the neck. When she attempted to leave the room, he trapped her hand in the door.

His defence is asking for acquittal, claiming there is no proof that the photos and videos are of the accused or of the alleged victim. The lawyer also says that the girl’s mother had no right to look at her partner’s mobile phone and did it without his permission at a time when they had decided to split up.

