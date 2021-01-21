Towie Star Dead

A former Towie star and nightclub owner has been found dead at a residence in Bulphan Essex.

Former Towie star and owner of the Sugar hut nightclub Mick Norcross has died aged 57.

The businessman who appeared in the tv reality series was found by Essex police on Thursday, January 21 at around 3.15 pm, and police once at the address discovered a body believed to be that of Mr Norcross.

The last known tweet from the Towie star read “at the end remind yourself that you did the best you could, and that is good enough.”

Essex police say his death is not being treated suspiciously and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Tributes from the property developers friends have been pouring in already with some heartfelt messages that do make sombre reading.

Mario Falcone, who was in the show between 2011 and 2018, posted a broken heart emoji along with Elliot Wright who appeared on between 2010 and 2017 more messages continued those displaying sadness and shock.

Mick Norcross is survived by his two sons Kirk and Daniel and by his three grandchildren.

