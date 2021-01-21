Three Teens Arrested in Connection with St Helens Stabbing

THREE teens have been arrested in connection with the St Helens stabbing.

The stabbing in St Helens, in Merseyside occurred on Tuesday, January 19 and police working on the case have now arrested a third teenage boy thought to be connected with the violent crime.

-- Advertisement --



An arrest has been made of 16-year-old boy, that lives in St Helens. He was taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. This now makes three arrest, all of teenagers. A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were previously arrested and taken in for questioning. They were arrested for suspicion of section 18 wounding, which is commonly known as inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim of the attack is a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed at around 7 pm on Tuesday. Reports were received of boy having been stabbed following an arguments involving a group of teens at Princess Avenue in St Helen’s.

The young victim was taken to hospital by ambulance as he had sustained serious wounds to his leg and chest, but was said to be in a stable condition.

Officers have been policing the area under a stop and search order that ran from 4 pm on January 20 to 2 am on Thursday (January 21).

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said, “We’re carrying out extensive enquiries after the victim sustained serious injuries”

He also commented that “Although two arrests have been made, these enquiries continue, and we’d still urge anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, or a group of youths in the Princess Avenue or Bishop Road playing fields area around the time of the incident, to please contact us. Either tell us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Knife crime can and does cause catastrophic consequences and it is through good fortune that this incident didn’t end in tragedy. Key to removing weapons and those who use them is information from those communities affected. You will see and hear increased policing activity in the area in the coming days so if you know anything, speak to us and we will take action.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Teens Arrested in Connection with St Helens Stabbing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.