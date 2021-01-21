THE Vithas Granada Hospital incorporates “bedside” PCR testing to enable rapid testing of patients for COVID-19.

The Vithas Granada Hospital is using advanced technology to keep pace with the demands of testing patients for COVID-19. With the global pandemic rapidly growing and new, mutant variations appearing around the world, the availability of quick and accurate tests is essential.

The Vithas Granada Hospital now has new machines that can test for COVID-19 at the bedside, and return the result in only 30 minutes. The machines are small which makes them portable around the hospital and weigh in at less than 10 kilos. The technology is completed by voice instructions for the user and a touch screen, making them suitable for use by any healthcare worker.

The main aim of the machine is to give the ability to test for the virus in an emergency situation and in places where the testing demand is sporadic. Traditional PCR tests are the most effective way to test for coronavirus and they have been used for clinical diagnosis of other pathogens for years. They work by detecting the genetic material of a microorganism of a pathogen. But, the downside is that they need to be used by qualified personnel.

VithasLab also have two auto-covid points, where people are can literally drive up and be tested without even leaving their vehicle.

