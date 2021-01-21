That 70’s Show Star Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Charges

THAT 70’s Show star Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to three charges of rape

Celebrity lawyer Tom Meseraue, who has defended Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in his time, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday, January 20 for three counts of rape on behalf of his client, sitcom favourite Danny Masterson. Masterson is perhaps best known for playing loveable rogue Stephen Hyde in That 70’s Show, but he has also started in other US shows such as Roseanne and Cybill.

The TV personality is accused by Los Angeles County Superior Court of the rape of a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. He stands accused of committing all of these crimes in his Hollywood Hills home at the height of his fame.

Masterson’s attorney said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Mesereau said in a statement.

“The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

If convicted, the actor could face up to 45 years behind bars.

