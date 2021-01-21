Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Received His COVID Vaccine

TERMINATOR Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Received His COVID Vaccine – Sharing a Video of His Vaccination Against the Virus With His Fans on Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video of himself on Twitter on Wednesday (January 20) that shows him having the COVID vaccination.

In it, you can see him driving to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and once there, he holds his upper arm out of the passenger window of his SUV and a medical worker gives him the vaccination.

Of course, the Hollywood star doesn’t even blink an eyelid as he receives his shot!

Recently, the Terminator franchise star posted a video where he strongly criticised Donald Trump’s extremists after the capitol attack on January 6, likening them to the night of November 9–10, 1938, when German Nazis attacked Jewish persons and property.

In his Twitter video, the 73-year-old former Republican Governor and Hollywood actor, who actually called the Capitol invasion Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass – said: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

Before continuing with one of his most famous movie lines: “Come with me if you want to live!”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

