Teen Tried to Take Hand Grenade Through Heathrow Airport

ITALIAN teen tried to take a decommissioned hand grenade through Heathrow airport security checks in his carry on hand luggage.

The Italian teen, Domenico Giovinazzo aged 19, caused a mass evacuation of Heathrow’s Terminal 2 after he tried to pass through security with a decommission hand grenade, not something that one would expect to find in your everyday hand luggage.

Heathrow security officers quickly noticed the grenade during their security checks in the Terminal 2 departures area, as the teen made his way through security at about 5:30 pm on Friday January 15, and called the evacuation.

Domenico was quickly arrested and was later charged with carrying a prohibited article in an aerodrome on Saturday, January 16. He has been sentenced after admitting to possessing the decommissioned grenade in his carry on.

Despite the initial shock, Specialist officers were able confirm that the grenade was decommissioned, and that it posed no threat to passengers or to staff.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, part of the Met’s Aviation Policing Command said, “There are certain items that are strictly prohibited from being brought into an airport and bringing a hand grenade – albeit decommissioned – was both reckless and dangerous and it caused a huge amount of disruption to the airport and for other passengers.

“There are various security checks in place to identify prohibited items such as this and when this item was spotted, we had specialist officers on-hand to quickly respond. Thankfully they were able to identify the item was not a threat and nobody was hurt.”

The Italian teen appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 18, and pled guilty to the offence. He has been sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, that is suspended for one year, and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

