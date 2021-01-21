Tail-wagging happy endings at Akira

THE Akira Dog Sanctuary would like to hear everyone’s doggy story.

“Everybody loves a happy ending and we want to applaud the adopters and fosterers who help to create them for all the dogs who have had a poor start in life or were brought into our care,” Akira told the Euro Weekly News.

“You can submit just a photo and short caption or, if you prefer, tell us the story of how you and your new friend came together.”

Those who have fostered an Akira dog, giving it respite from shelter life or helping to socialise and prepare it for a forever home also have stories to tell, Akira added.

“Just email us a photo or two of your doggy pal – don’t worry about the size – accompanied by up to 100 words to the akiranewsletter@gmail.com address.”

Akira’s Moraira shop remains open for business and is an important source of funds, thanks to customers and the volunteers who have continued to staff the shop during the latest Covid outbreak.

Weather permitting, AKIRA also has a bookstall at Moraira open-air market every second, third and fourth Friday of the month, with a wide selection of books in English, German. Dutch, Spanish and French at bargain prices.

