Spanish PM Calls for European Unity to Overcome Pandemic

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has called for national and European unity to overcome the pandemic while pledging to implement the EU’s recovery fund to save the Spanish economy.

Speaking at the “European Funds, the Key to Recovery” forum in Madrid, Pedro Sanchez said that the continent would need to collaborate in order to successfully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM said that Spain was working to successfully implement the 140 billion recovery fund, which requires the country to implement major reforms in its tax regime and employment legislation. “Spain is capable, not only with its companies but also with its highly qualified public officials, to be able to manage the funds in an optimal way,” he asserted, as some critics have questioned the country’s ability to effectively manage the EU’s money.

“Unity saves companies, unity saves jobs, and without a doubt, it saves lives,” said Sanchez, who has spearheaded Spain’s government since 2018 as leader of the centre-left PSOE party.

The Madrid-native praised the EU for its assistance to the bloc’s economic and social recovery from the pandemic. “What we could not accept was to have a single market in which we have first, second or third class countries,” he said, highlighting the “positive response” that the EU and the Spanish government has implemented.

