Spanish COVID Vaccine Trials Showing 100 Per Cent Efficacy

CREDIT: Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

The most advanced Spanish vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 responsible for covid-19, the one developed by virologists Mariano Esteban and Juan García Arriaza at the National Centre for Biotechnology of the CSIC, using a variant of the virus that was used to eradicate smallpox, has published positive results in the Journal of Virology.

The production of this vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Spanish biotechnology company Biofabri – belonging to the Zendal group – to begin the first phases of clinical trials (phases I and II) in the coming weeks.


When the pandemic broke out, three different research projects were activated at the CSIC to develop vaccines, and in recent months numerous scientists have agreed that these vaccines would not be the first to be available but they will be among the best.

This vaccine candidate (MVA-CoV-2) uses the modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA) as a vehicle to carry a SARS-CoV-2 protein (the “s” protein) to stimulate immune defence against the coronavirus, the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) reported today (January 21)


This news comes after Spain reported on Tuesday, January 19, that there have been 966,097 coronavirus vaccines given in the country since December 27, 2020, according to the Ministry of Health.

