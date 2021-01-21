FOR many years, the FITUR international tourism fair has taken place in Madrid in January with participants from all over Spain as well as overseas.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2021 fair had to be postponed but thanks to the fact that the national government has declared FITUR an Event of Exceptional Public Interest it will, subject to any last-minute hitches, run from May 19 to 23 at the IFEMA centre in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



So important is the tourist industry and this fair to the Spanish economy that the declaration was included in Spain’s National Budget and will be applicable for the next three years although it can be extended.

This special legal status will enable FITUR to promote private sector participation and will also help strengthen public-private cooperation links, bringing companies together to support recovery that has already produced such positive results in other areas of the economy.

IFEMA is working on the contents of FITUR Especial Recuperación Turismo (FITUR Tourism Recovery Special Edition) and the fair will focus on the need to revitalise Spain’s leading industry to enhance its position as one of the foundations of the economy.

The organisers say that it is important to emphasise how, over its forty-year history, FITUR has grown and consolidated its position as one of the most effective tools for promoting, developing, innovating and boosting the tourism industry in Spain.

Last year it attracted 11,040 companies from 165 countries and regions, 150,089 trade visitors and 111,089 visitors from the general public.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s top tourist fair declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest”.