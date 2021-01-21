Spain’s Right-Wing Vox Party Complains of Attacks Against MPs

SPAIN’S right-wing Vox party has filed a complaint to the European Commission over alleged attacks on its MPs, leadership, and supporters.

The far-right party, which is the third most powerful political force in Spain, has made a formal complaint to the European Commission against attacks they allege have been made against its members.

Jorge Buxade, a Vox MEP and leader of the party’s EU front, registered the official complaint that claims the party has come under attack in the northern regions of Galicia and the Basque country as well as Catalonia.

He reported that he was assaulted during an event in Barcelona in 2019, as well as another incident when two MPs were attacked in the Catalan capital “by left-wing and separatist groups”. He decried the fact that in Spain “no government, whether local, regional or state, condemned the attack”.

The MEP questioned whether the silence of Spanish lawmakers on the “systematic harassment and the constant and multiple situations of violence against Vox by the extreme left and separatism” is in breach of the EU’s laws. Vox claims that in the first half of 2020 the party was attacked 180 times, including 40 assaults on their headquarters and 100 death threats against members.

Spain has historically been a centre for violence between left-wing and far-right groups, going back to the Civil War in which Republicans fought the fascists of General Franco.

