Spain records highest number of single-day cases since start of pandemic

Spain has recorded its highest number of single-day cases since the start of the pandemic with occupancy rate in hospitals and ICU now worse than during the first wave last April.

A STAGGERING 41,576 new infections in the last 24 hours have been reported by the Spanish Health Ministry today, Wednesday, January 21 – exceeding all previous single-day cases since the crisis began.

The only time a higher figure has been recorded was on January 7, with 42,360 new positives, but this included infections reported the previous day which was a public holiday so the data was not released.

The cumulative incidence also continues to rise, and now stands at 736.23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And there has been no let-up in hospitals as pressure mounts with 19.95 per cent of beds occupied by coronavirus patients, and 35.02 per cent of ICUs – far higher than in the first wave.

The Health Ministry also announced 464 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours – up on the 455 recorded on Monday, January 18, which included fatalities over the weekend.

In the past week, 1,759 fatalities have been registered, while two weeks ago the figure was 956.

The number of new infections reported over a seven day period has been rising since the first week in December and has jumped from around 45,000 to 236,299.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 2,412,318 people have now tested positive for coronavirus, and 54,673 people have died.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has announced that the next group to be vaccinated will be those over 80 years of age and insisted the curfew will not be advanced despite the request of many communities to tighten the measures.

The figures come as Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez warns the country won’t welcome international tourists until ‘the end of the summer’.

In another blow to the tourism industry declared that he doesn’t expect to welcome tourists to Spanish shores until nearly all of the population has been vaccinated.

