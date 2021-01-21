Spain looks to encourage investment from foreign businesses

SPAIN’S Trade Secretary, Xiana Méndez, took part in the Eleventh Spain Investors Day (SID) economic forum in which she encouraged foreign companies to invest in Spain.

A new website has been set up encouraging investors to discover more about the way in which the Spanish economy is finding its feet again following a difficult 2020.

According to website eurasia.com, the minister said “In terms of Spanish international trade, the downward trend of our exports is moderating. In October 2020 (latest monthly figures available), exports grew by 8.74 per cent on the previous month.”

