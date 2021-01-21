SOUTHAMPTON Nervous As Danny Ings Stalls On Signing New Contract with the Saints



Danny Ings is reportedly stalling on signing a new contract with Southampton says both the Athletic and The Telegraph, as he dreams of Champions League football, with his contract running out in the Summer of 2022.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has apparently sent a message to his 28-year-old star striker telling him, “Score 10-15 goals more for us this season, and then we have a chance to go there. It’s not impossible I think”, but there are rumours flying around that Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are interested in Ings.

Hasenhuttl has made it clear he doesn’t want to lose Ings, who has bagged 40 goals in 81 appearances since joining from Liverpool in 2018, with Southampton currently occupying ninth spot in the table, but only four points off the Champions League qualifying places.

Asked earlier in the week about Ings’ contract situation, boss Hasenhuttl said, “I think Danny shows us that he wants to be with the club, we know that he is an important player for us. I hope that we find an agreement and finally he stays with us”.

He added, “If not, life will go on, and this club will also exist, and hopefully we can find a way that we can both live with”.

There has been speculation that maybe Ings would sign a new contract if they would allow him to insert a release clause allowing him to leave St Mary’s if a top club came after him.

