JAVEA town hall will soon be putting its Municipal Acoustic Plan (PAM) on public display.

Basically a Noise Map, the document evaluates levels of sound pollution and its findings have already been presented to all parties on the local council.

-- Advertisement --



Municipal sources explained that broadly speaking, traffic noise is Javea’s principal problem, particularly during the high season, as well as noise generated by tourism and the leisure industry.

At the same time, the document maintained that noise pollution in Javea was much lower than in similar municipalities, even during the summer months.

The map established that the percentage of Javea residents adversely affected by noise ranged from 0.6 per cent in the daytime during the low season and 1.4 per cent at night during the tourist season.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sound effects in Javea.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.