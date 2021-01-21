Somewhere safe to stay

AS the pandemic tightens its grip, Benidorm has repeated its March lockdown offer of free apartments for health professionals.

Talking to the local Spanish media, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez explained that the town hall and the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec had offered the service out of loyalty to the health authorities.

“We have done what we did when the pandemic began,” explained Hosbec’s secretary general Nuria Montes.

“The apartments have all the facilities healthcare personnel need to be comfortable,” she said

As well as offering safe, alternative accommodation for those who are fighting the virus on the front line, they are also safe in the knowledge that they are not endangering their families, Perez said.

“Most of those who have accepted the offer live with partners, children or elderly relatives,” he explained. “And they also need somewhere to rest.”

Nineteen health professionals took up the offer within a week and the figure is increasing, municipal sources said.

All work at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa and Benidorm’s health centres as well as staff from Hospital Clinica Benidorm and IMED Levante.

