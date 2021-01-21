Six Arrested for Violent Alicante Games Room Mugging

GUARDIA CIVIL has arrested six young thieves in connection to the violent mugging of a man near Alicante that saw him lose his €900 games room prize.

Six young men, aged between 17 and 25, have been arrested by Guardia Civil officers probing the vicious assault of a games room prize winner in San Juan – a town just north of Alicante.

The gang were regular customers at a local games room and watched in envy as a man won a €900 cash prize. When the man happily left the amusement centre he discovered his bicycle had been stolen. After searching the nearby area, he decided to go straight to the bank to deposit his winnings.

En route, he was met by a young man he had met earlier in the day, who kindly told him that he could find his missing bike. He lured the victim to a nearby park, where the rest of the gang surrounded him with a “threatening attitude” and demanded the prize money.

The thieves said “let’s do this the easy way”, which the man didn’t abide. As he tried to flee the gang, they slammed him to the floor and began kicking and punching him. They stole his backpack, cash, and bicycle as well as demanding he gave them his PIN code.

Guardia Civil says the victim is still recovering from his injuries, which include a broken nose and bruising across his body. Five Spaniards and an Argentinian national, aged between 17 and 25, have been arrested for the violent mugging.

