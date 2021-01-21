Seville Teenage Knife Gang Who Terrorised Community Arrested

POLICIA NACIONAL has arrested six members of a violent teenage knife gang who terrorised their community in suburban Seville.

Investigators launched an intelligence-led operation to dismantle the teenage gang, who had carried out a string of knife-point robberies in the Seville suburb of Este – located near the city’s airport.

According to reports, multiple young people in the densely populated area had their phones and cash stolen by the violent teens who showed no hesitation in brandishing knives and razors at their victims. The arrested gang member is aged between 14 and 17, and have all been taken into police custody.

One teen has been charged with the additional crime of inflicting 6000 euro worth of damage to an emergency service headquarters in Este. Their arrests come days after another similar gang was dismantled in Seville, who staged violent muggings and attacks in Guaidara Park in the southern district of Heliopolis.

Although considered an extremely safe city, violent robberies are reportedly on the rise in some neighbourhoods of Seville. Certain areas the Andalucian capital suffer from a serious deficit in police numbers and youth services, a combination that some analysts believe is a perfect recipe for lawless teen gangs.

