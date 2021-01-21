Second baby dies of Covid in Venezuela in less than a week

A second baby has died of Covid in Venezuela in less than a week.

A SIX-MONTH-OLD child passed away today, Wednesday, January 20, the second child under 12 months-old to die from the virus in less than seven days.

On Monday, January 20, a four-month-old baby girl, who lived in eastern state of Yaracuy, also lost her life to coronavirus.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez today reported that in the last 24 hours, there have been six new Covid-deaths, including that of the six-month-old child, who lived in the Amazonian state of Bolívar, bordering Brazil.


The government report does not add details about the way in which either child was infected or the circumstances in which their deaths occurred.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro indicated that the average rate of infections has been growing in his country during the last three weeks and that it is currently 17 per 100,000 inhabitants.


Maduro read a report from the presidential commission that monitors the behavior of Covid-19 in Venezuela, according to which “a greater increase in active cases is expected for the next weeks of January and February.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Second baby dies of Covid in Venezuela in less than a week".





