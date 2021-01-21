Sala slams closures

CALPE mayor Ana Sala criticised the Generalit’s order to close bars, restaurants and cafeterias.

Speaking on the town hall’s social media pages, Sala maintained that the hospitality industry was not the principal source of Covid-19 infection.

While she recognised that the situation was very complicated and admitted that it was extremely difficult to make decisions in the context of the pandemic, she insisted that this particular decision was not the right one.

“I’m not in agreement unless they put immediately put economic help on the table at the same time to compensate these new closures,” the mayor said.

In contrast, Sala had made an earlier call to the region government, suggesting that schools should be closed until the end of January and classes held online.

