RUSSIA lifts legal ban on female train drivers in a major overhaul of the country’s jobs list

In a move welcomed by women throughout Russia, the government began a big overhaul of its list of jobs females were prohibited from holding on January 1. Previously, several professions were not open to women because they were considered too physical or dangerous in nature.

An aspiring train driver, 21-year-old Sofia Dorofeyeva wasted no time in applying for a position once the roles were opened up.

“All of us women who wanted to get this job had been waiting for a very long time,” she said.

“At first we couldn’t believe it, but then, of course, we felt great joy as well as a sense of calm. Instead of fighting, we could finally just take this job after passing our exams.”

The fight for equality in Russia’s job market is nothing new. In 2009, Anna Klevets took a case to the Constitutional Court after she was turned down for a metro driver job only because she was a woman. While pleased that her country is taking steps to close the gender gaps, Ms Klevets is angry that many professions, such as lorry driving and working with chemicals, are still out of bounds for women.

“I understood that it would be a long process,” Ms Klevets said. “But of course I didn’t think it would take 10 years.

“Everything should be available” to women, Ms Klevets said. “Because a woman can decide on her own what to chose, where to go, who to be and what to do.”

