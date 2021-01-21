Priest Confirmed As Fourth Victim In Madrid Explosion

THE death toll in the Madrid Gas Explosion continues to rise as a priest has been confirmed as the fourth victim

Officials in Madrid have reported that 36-year-old Father Ruben Perez has sadly lost his fight for life in the early hours of Thursday, January 21 after being critically injured in a suspected gas explosion at number 98, Calle Toledo. The priest was reportedly with 34-year-old David Santos, who was repairing the gas boiler and also lost his life, when the explosion occurred in a parish building of the Virgin de la Paloma Church on January 20.

As reported by the Archdiocese of Madrid, Father Perez passed away at 1:43am from injuries and internal bleeding following the blast. Two pedestrians who were walking past the building at the time of the accident also died. A nearby nursing home and school were evacuated after the explosion.

Father Perez was ordained as a priest at the end of June last year in the Almudena Cathedral.

Writing about his calling to be a priest on the Archbishop’s website, Father Perez said: “I have had the experience throughout this time in the seminary that happiness is not in living everything for oneself, but in giving oneself to others.”

Father Perez’s younger brother Pablo, who is also a priest, performed the last rights on his sibling late on Wednesday night.

