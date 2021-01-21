PORTUGUESE Blood Institute Issues Urgent Appeal For Blood Donors as supplies reach a critical level



The Portuguese Blood Institute has issued an urgent press release appealing for blood donors, as blood supplies have reached a critically low level in hospital, with – dependant on the blood type – a reported four to nineteen days before stocks will run out.

The Institute was quick to point out that even under the current coronavirus restrictions, people are allowed to leave home if they are going to give blood, with the most urgent need being for donations of blood types A+, A-, O- and B-.

Requirements for donors are to be over the age of 18, weigh a minimum of 50 kilos and practice a healthy lifestyle.

A spokesperson for the Blood Institute said, “January and February are traditionally particularly demanding for the maintenance of blood stocks at comfortable levels, due to the cold weather and associated illnesses”.

They continued, “But this year the situation has been aggravated by the pandemic and measures of confinement. Fewer people have been giving blood than usual, and stocks are too low”.

The statement issued says there are only four days of stocks of A+ (the most prevalent blood group within the Portuguese population), five for O- (the so-called universal blood type) and B- , though the ‘national strategic reserve’ retains stocks for 12-35 days of all blood types.

The usual Mobile Blood Donation units that circulate have had to be halted due to the pandemic, so it is only possible to go to one of the three main blood donation centres in Lisbon, Porto, and Coimbra, but anybody living in the Algarve, wishing to donate blood, should telephone ahead to either Portimão Hospital on 282 450 300, or Faro Hospital on 289 891 275 to find out when it is possible to visit.

