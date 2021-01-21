PORTUGAL’S Ninth Consecutive Day With A Record Number Of Deaths Recorded



Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manhã has reported on the terrible situation currently gripping the country, with the seemingly unstoppable spread of the coronavirus, with the last nine days all recording more than 600 deaths per day, out of which, approximately one-third of this daily count are Covid-related deaths.

-- Advertisement --



The Portuguese statistics institute INE has come to the conclusion that for every two deaths attributed to Covid, there is one death that could have possibly been prevented had the health services not been focusing on the virus pandemic, stating that on a ‘normal’ day in Portugal, between 250 and 300 people would die on average.

The coordinator of casualty and intensive care at Porto’s São João Hospital, Nelson Pereira, commenting on the current surge in deaths in Portugal, said, “Since 2009 there have been two days with more than 500 deaths in Portugal. Now we have seen nine consecutive days with over 600 deaths”.

He added, “We have never faced anything like this in the history of modern medicine. The only thing that can save this situation is that we all stay at home”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal’s Ninth Consecutive Day With Record Number Of Deaths”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.