THE Pope Calls Baghdad Bombing “Senseless Brutality” as Death Toll Rises

Pope Francis has reacted to the double suicide bombing that struck a market in central Baghdad this morning (January 21), which has now claimed the lives of over 30 people, the deadliest attack in the Iraqi capital in three years.

Speaking to President Barham Saleh, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened” to learn what happened this morning in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square.

The pope said he prayed for the dead victims and their families, for the injured and for the emergency personnel present following the “senseless brutality” experienced in the Iraqi capital. He said he was confident that people in the country will continue to work to overcome the violence with brotherhood, solidarity and peace.

Taking advantage of the clothing market that was held on this busy crossroads of the Iraqi capital, the first man set off his explosive belt in the midst of vendors and onlookers. While a crowd was forming to try to help the victims, a second suicide bomber detonated his explosives.

A similar attack had plunged this square into mourning three years ago, almost to the day, in a senseless attack that killed 31 people.

Iraq is due to welcome Pope Francis from March 5 to 8 for his first apostolic trip in a year.

No claim has been made for the moment, and President Barham Saleh denounced the “malignant attempts to shake up the country’s stability” via his Twitter account.

