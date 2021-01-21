Police name tragic victim of ‘drunk driver’ crash who would have celebrated birthday today

Police name tragic victim of a fatal crash who would have celebrated her 62nd birthday today, as an appeal is launched for witnesses.

VIMLA Matai’s car was involved in a collision with a silver coloured Peugeot 308 in Kenton, Harrow, and despite the efforts of paramedics she died at the scene at 6.02pm on Tuesday, January 19.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Peugeot was arrested on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, Drunk Driving and Driving With No Insurance.

He was taken to a north London Police Station where he was interviewed and released on bail to a date in mid-February.

Next of kin have been notified.

Detective Sergeant Chris Martin of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident that has taken the life of a woman who should have been celebrating her sixty-second birthday today.

“I urge witnesses and anyone who has footage of the events leading up to, during or immediately following the collision, to contact police immediately. No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, please get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who has footage or information relating to this incident should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 246 9820 or email: SCIUMailbox-.TDQ@met.police.uk.

