Police arrest man who attempted to set fire to his girlfriend

A MAN, 44, was arrested in Valencia for allegedly attempting to set fire to his former partner and her boyfriend.

The couple, who were sleeping on the streets, noticed that they were being doused with liquid and awoke because of the strong smell.

National Police report that the man has been charged with attempted manslaughter, as the liquid was flammable and at the time of his arrest, he was carrying a lighter.

The victims called the police, who arrived in the area and then called the paramedics. The male victim received medical care in an ambulance, while the woman claimed to be fine.

They told the police that the attacker had put the lighter flame close to them, but he had run away when they tried to defend themselves.

The officers searched the area and the can of liquid was found in a bin nearby.

At around 2am on Wednesday, January 20, he was spotted by the National Police and although he fled when the saw them, he was caught nearby.

He has an extensive criminal record and has since appeared in court.

