Plastic Free Walk a great success

On Saturday the 16th of January the association Plastic Free Seas Worldwide started the year as they mean to continue with a fabulously well attended beach cleanup at Siroko beach in Elviria.

It was great to see so many young people from local schools participating!

-- Advertisement --



Although the Ayuntamiento of Marbella had made valiant efforts to remove the aftermath of Storm Filomena using huge machinery there is no substitute for the personal touch provided by all the volunteers who managed to collect nearly 200kg of material from the beach, most of this being waste plastic but also other items that didn’t belong on the beach.

Many of the volunteers are regular attendees who are already planning to attend the next event in Fuengirola on the 20th of February.

PFSW was created in December 2016 and has a been steadily growing community… details of all events can be found on their Facebook page. They promote their ecological message with the aid of local sponsorship which last weekend included an interview with the local Marbella television channel.

Increasingly the local town halls are getting involved in the process, notably San Pedro and Fuengirola!

You can also check out their mission on plasticfreeseas.com