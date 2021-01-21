TWO former parents are on trial for the murder of their adoptive baby in a case that shocked South Korea and highlighted its child abuse problems.

-- Advertisement --



Jeong-in was just 18 months old when she lost her life in a hospital in Seoul, South Korea’s metropolis capital. She had died from abdominal injuries and internal bleeding caused by “strong external force applied to her back” according to medical reports.

Her violent and tragic death came just 8 months after she had been adopted by a couple who had become her “parents”, who are now both over her death. The woman’s trial began on Wednesday (January 20th), and she has already admitted to some abuse charges yet denies she intended to kill Jeong-in. Her partner is also to face charges of negligence.

The shocking case has gripped South Korea, a country that has long suffered from child abuse problems. Jeong-in’s death prompted the country’s government to bring in new laws banning corporal punishment of children. Tributes to Jeong-in have become a viral trend on social media, as has the condemnation of her adoptive parents.

In 2014 a 7-year old girl was murdered by her stepmother, bringing the issue of domestic child abuse to the surface once again. According to government data, 30,000 cases of child abuse or neglect – including 40 involving deaths – were reported to South Korean authorities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Parents on Trial for Killing Baby in Case that Shocked South Korea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.