Over eighties are next in line to get Covid-19 vaccine

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed that the next group to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be over 80s.

The Minister for Health, Salvador Illa, said yesterday, Wednesday January 20, that more than one million people had now received the vaccines, which, as planned, are elderly patients of residential care homes, staff at the homes and front line healthcare workers.

The next group, he said, would be people over the age of 80 who do not live in care homes.

The exact order in which the rest of the population will receive the vaccine is not yet defined, but will be decided based on the risks of each of the following groups:

Over 64-year-olds, people living at risk, people who live or work in closed communities, people in a vulnerable socio-economic population, people in essential jobs, teachers, children, youths and adolescents (over 16), adults, people in outbreak areas, pregnant and lactating women, SARS-CoV-2 seropositive patients.

As more vaccines become available, more people will be included in the vaccination plan.

More details about the order in which the vaccines will be administered will be announced in the coming days, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa said. It will be based on the level of risk of people getting ill or dying from the virus, the danger of socio-economic impact and the risk of transmitting it.

Vaccination is not obligatory, although people are not allowed to choose which one they want, and reported side effects are fever, pain and feeling unwell between six and eight weeks after the jab.

In any case, the regional Health Services in each area will contact people who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

