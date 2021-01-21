Orihuela Plans Major Investment in Cultural Centres

Orihuela plans major investment in museums and cultural centres

The Department of Culture in Orihuela has turned forced lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic to its advantage by using the last 12 months to invest an impressive €300,000 in various museums and cultural centres throughout the region. A spokesperson for the Department said that they had “not lost a second of work” to “fine-tune our museums and cultural spaces.

According to Councillor Mar Ezcurra, “we have invested more than €330,000 in our cultural spaces in recent months, taking advantage of the forced stoppage of cultural activity. We have carried out numerous repair and improvement interventions, all necessary, and which under normal circumstances would have to have been carried out in a staggered manner due to the usual activity itself”.

The Department of Culture has not only used the time to give important cultural buildings a superficial facelift; thousands have been invested in improving essential signage and air-conditioning and heating units, and essential repairs have also been carried out.

“All these works have served to fine-tune our museums and cultural spaces in a few months in which cultural activity has been reduced by Covid-19. From the Department of Culture, we have not lost a second of work and we have taken advantage of the conjuncture to invest in our spaces. Furthermore, this investment has served to guarantee the renewal of the SICTED quality label”, added Mar Ezcurra.

