More than 240 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in Axarquia

More than 240 new Covid cases and four deaths have been registered in Axarquia in the last 24 hours.

IN its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has announced 241 new infections with, once again, the majority recorded in Velez-Malaga.

Of the four Covid-related deaths, two were in Velez-Malaga and one in Rincon de la Victoria and in Nerja, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

A breakdown of the new infections shows: 155 in Velez-Malaga; 25 in Rincon de la Victoria; 11 in Torrox; six in Nerja; five in Benamocarra, El Borge and La Viñuela; four in Periana; three in Algarrobo and Alfarnate; two in Competa, Comares, Cutar, Alcaucín, and Moclinejo, and 1 in Almachar, Benamargosa, Iznate, Alfarnatejo, Colmenar, Riogordo, Totalan, Canillas de Aceituno and Macharaviaya.

The Ministry of Health also revealed 54 patients have recovered from the virus in the region since the last update.

Of these, 33 people have recovered in Velez-Málaga; nine in Algarrobo; five in Rincon de la Victoria; two in Canillas de Aceituno and in Periana; and one in Competa, Arenas and Colmenar.

The rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquía Health District continues to rise and now stands at 938.9.

