FACED with the simple fact that the majority of flights have been cancelled due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, large airlines such as British Airways have had to find parking spaces for their aircraft.

Whilst all of the British airports are chock a block with parked aircraft BA has had to look further afield to store some of its larger aircraft in particular.

-- Advertisement --



Whilst there are huge parking spaces in the driest parts of the USA, it makes more sense to look within Europe so that once restrictions are lifted aircraft may be repositioned in a matter of hours.

Price, space and weather are all factors in making the decision and in late 2020, the airline sent 28 of its Airbus fleet to Palma airport where they are stored at jetways as well as near hangers and for a while they were a great attraction to plane spotters.

Now a further 10 aircraft have arrived at Palma, taking the total of combined BA Airbus aircraft parked there to 38 whilst other A380 planes are in Chateauroux, France.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More British Airways aircraft parking for Palma airport”.