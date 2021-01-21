Milan Permanently Bans Smoking From Many Outdoor Areas

THE NORTHERN Italian city of Milan has banned locals from smoking in many outdoor areas including parks and bus stops.

Milan is the first city in Italy to adopt these extreme new anti-smoking measures after the country was a European leader (after Ireland) in banning cigarettes from indoor places such as bars and restaurants.

The new ban aims to “reduce PM10 fine particles, which are harmful to the lungs, and protect the health of citizens against active and passive smoking in public places,” said a local council statement.

Due to its location in northern Italy’s heavily industrial Po Valley, Milan suffers from high levels of air pollution – and 8% of the PM10 particles in the city are due to smoking. Fines for breaking the new law range from €40 to €240, although exemptions to the rules are made for smoking isolated spots, at a distance of 10 metres or more from others – as well as for electronic cigarettes.

The city hopes to have a total ban on public smoking by 2025, as Italy attempts to crackdown on its nicotine problem. According to a study by the ISS health agency, the number of smokers aged 15 and over in Italy has fallen by one million to 11.6 million since 2005.

