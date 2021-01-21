Mexican Army Allegedly Involved in Disappearance of 43 Students

THE MEXICAN army was involved in the infamous disappearance of 43 students in 2014 according to a witness.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s President, has confirmed that a witness to the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 has stated that the country’s powerful army was involved in the crime that made international headlines.

This week the Mexican newspaper Reforma reported that a witness, known as “Juan”, had stated that he saw soldiers detaining a group of the students. He claims that he witnessed soldiers interrogating the students before handing them over to a local drug cartel.

In his grisly testimony, Juan claims members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel used machetes to cut up students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College. Their remains were taken to a gang-controlled crematorium, while some were dissolved in acid in one of Mexico’s most shocking atrocities in recent memory. President López Obrador confirmed on Thursday that “what Reforma published is in the prosecutor’s file. I don’t know how they got it, but it’s real.”

Mexico’s former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos long refused to allow investigators to access a military base nearby to the alleged massacre. He has recently been returned to Mexico in a controversial back-room deal after he was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of narco-trafficking.

The horrific case has highlighted Mexico’s endemic problems of organised crime, political corruption, military power, and horrific violence often used on innocent citizens.

