Mayor of Almuñecar calls for ‘prudence and responsibility’ to avoid perimeter closures

The mayor of Almuñécar, Trinidad Herrera, has reiterated her call for “prudence and individual and collective responsibility” to avoid perimeter closures.

SHE stressed the importance of such measures particularly during social gatherings in with families, on terraces and at sports centres “for the common good of all neighbours.”

The appeal from the mayor comes as the town experiences a spike in infections.

“Right now the rate for every 100,000 inhabitants in Almuñécar and La Herradura amounts to 463, very close to 500 cases, which would imply the perimeter closure of the municipality according to the criteria of the Andalusian Regional Government Health Department.”

Herrera said she is in ‘regular contact’ with those responsible for the South Sanitary Area as well as with the Health Delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Granada “in order to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities, for their application strictly in the public spaces of the municipality”.

The mayor stressed that the council “has maintained for months the actions of cleaning and disinfection of public spaces, especially at the entrances and exits of educational centers, also maintaining the closure of sports areas or parks ”.

Finally, Herrera said she has given the necessary instructions for “greater reinforcement and effort if possible in cleaning public roads and access to schools and exhaustive monitoring of all the measures previously adopted by the municipal administration”.

These include the closure of bio-healthy parks, recreation, leisure and sports areas on the beaches, to “guarantee health and safety of all our residents”.

Meanwhile today, the list of locations with border confinement in Malaga got longer.

