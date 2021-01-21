Massive Earthquake Hits The Philippines

MASSIVE 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines

A huge 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Thursday, January 21, powerful enough to be felt by nearby cities. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake rumbled around 210 kilometres southeast of Pondaguitan in the Davao Occidental province, but because it occurred some 95.8 kilometres below sea level, it was unlikely to have resulted in any casualties.

Police Chief Captain Glabynarry Murillo reported to AFT new agency that although some residents lost power for a short time, no serious damage was reported.

‘From our vantage point at the police station we saw many residents rushing outside,’ Captain Murillo said.

‘We also rushed outside because the police station is a three-storey building.’

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks but said damage was not expected.

‘It was felt extensively because it’s a major earthquake but it’s deep so it won’t be damaging to the infrastructure because it’s considerably far’ Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology, told DZBB.

A tsunami warning has not been issued following the earthquake.

On Christmas Day, another powerful earthquake struck the Philippines. On this occasion, a magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

