Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Comeback Delayed by Covid

MANCHESTER CITY Striker Sergio Aguero Has Had His Comeback Delayed After Testing Positive for Covid

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and hasn’t managed much game time – having only played a total of 141 minutes across five appearances this season – with this latest setback coming whilst he was already self-isolating.

In a tweet, the Argentinian striker, who is City’s all-time top scorer, wrote: “After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19.

“I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!”

— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 21, 2021

Talks have persisted as to where Aguero’s future lies as Man City have been reportedly eyeing up a replacement for the prolific striker since last year.

Inter Milan’s 23-year-old forward Laurato Martinez, who has yet to sign an extension to his current Inter contract, has been touted as a possible signing as Sergio Aguero’s contract is due to run out this summer.

However, on Tuesday (January 19), City boss Pep Guardiola said his side had coped without their star striker, but that they needed him back.

“Sergio is a player who can create for himself and win a game by himself but he has not been with us for a long time,” the Catalan boss said.

“When we didn’t have him we could have started complaining. but we did completely the opposite.

“We want him back as soon as possible. But at the same time, we have to go forward and we have done that because of the quality and skills that we have.”

